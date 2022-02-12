Machine Gun Kelly had a lot to celebrate before taking the stage at Super Bowl Music Fest on Friday night (February 11). Before his set, the rapper-turned-rocker revealed that his debut pop punk album Tickets to My Downfall had been certified platinum. During his set, MGK brought out a handful of guests including Willow for their new collaboration “Emo Girl,” Travis Barker for “Concert for Aliens,” Trippie Redd for both “All I Know” and “Candy,” but perhaps the most exciting of all was when fellow Super Bowl Music Fest performer Halsey came out to perform their TTMD collab "Forget Me Too" for the first time. As Billboard points out, he also covered Paramore's "Misery Business."

“I used to work at Chipotle. It’s kind of crazy that I’m here performing where I used to watch Kobe [Bryant] play,” MGK told the crowd at Los Angeles' Cypto.com Arena. “I do just want to say, if you don’t know anything about me, don’t listen to the Internet. I’m a kid from Cleveland, and used to work and just f—ing begging to be in a place like this. I was selling my tapes everywhere, and now I just spend my money on weed and chill. If you work at Chipotle right now, just know that you can do it like I did.”

Watch MGK and Halsey perform "Forget Me Too" above.