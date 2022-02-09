Machine Gun Kelly's "emo girl" video is filled with a bunch of goodies, including his collaborator WILLOW and new chrome guitar, but perhaps the best gift of all is producer Travis Barker's cameo. The clip begins with the blink-182 drummer leading kids into a museum on a field trip. But if you're not paying attention you might not even realize it's him — Travis looks totally unrecognizable. The most jarring part might be that his tattoos are completely covered (he's wearing a turtleneck with a sweater vest over it). He's also rocking a gray wig and giant glasses. It's a lewk.

By the end of the visit, all the kids have transformed into goths and Travis looks a lot more like himself. Watch the video above.

"Emo Girl" is the second single off MGK's upcoming album Mainstream Sellout (formerly born with horns), following "papercuts."

Mainstream Sellout is one of two new albums MGK plans to put out this year. In October, he gave fans some more details about the upcoming project. “It feels more guitar-heavy for sure, lyrically it definitely goes deeper – but I never like to do anything the same,” he said at the time. “Every album is a juxtaposition of the last album. So I went and studied Tickets, and I heard the bright sound that I had, and for this album I just turned the lights off.”

He also described the album as "college" whereas Tickets to My Downfall was "high school" in an interview with Variety. "I think like, in high school, you don’t really have a sense of responsibility, you have a fear of that responsibility, and so you want to explode and use all that energy for fucking off," he explained. "And then college comes, which is this album, and you are aware of the responsibility and you still know how to have fun, but you understand that there’s a certain duty you have to your life to do something with it. Born With Horns feels like it has an objective or a real lesson that you’re walking away with."

Mainstream Sellout is slated for a March 25 release.