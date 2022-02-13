Latest On Odell Beckham Jr.'s Injury Status In Super Bowl LVI: Report

By Jason Hall

February 14, 2022

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals
Photo: Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was reportedly taken to the locker room during the first half of Super Bowl LVI.

NFL Network's Ian Rapaport reports Beckham was "headed to the locker room following what appeared to be a non-contact knee injury."

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

