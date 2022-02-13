Latest On Odell Beckham Jr.'s Injury Status In Super Bowl LVI: Report
By Jason Hall
February 14, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was reportedly taken to the locker room during the first half of Super Bowl LVI.
NFL Network's Ian Rapaport reports Beckham was "headed to the locker room following what appeared to be a non-contact knee injury."
#Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr is headed to the locker room following what appeared to be a non-contact knee injury.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 14, 2022
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.