Marc Anthony Trolls Alex Rodriguez Over Jennifer Lopez Split

Earlier this week, OK! Magazine ran a story about Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez. Though the pair split last year, a source told the outlet Rodriguez believes Lopez may have second thoughts.

While their romantic relationship has ended, Lopez and Rodriguez are still hashing out the legal aspects of their split. The former couple had multiple joint business ventures.

“They’re mainly going through their respective lawyers, but they’ve had some one-on-one talks, and Alex always makes a point to compliment Jen," the source told the outlet.

“Jen is civil to Alex, but she’d prefer to stick to business and sort out the financial stuff as soon as possible,” the insider continued. “She doesn’t want to be enemies, but she’s not looking for a deep friendship, either."

“He believes Jen might start to miss what they had together, but she’s ready to put him in her rearview mirror," the source added.

The outlet shared a quote from the article to their Instagram account, which caught the attention of Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony. Lopez and March Anthony share two children together, as well, and have remained close since their split. He didn't hold back his true feelings about the story, simply commenting with a series of laughing emojis.