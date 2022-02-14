Amtrak Train Smashes Into Pickup Truck Towing Boat In Snohomish County

Authorities in Washington state are investigating a massive crash involving an Amtrak train, a pickup truck, and a boat that was getting towed by the truck, according to KOMO.

The wild incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday (February 12) at the intersection of Evergreen Drive and State Route 2 in Sultan, according to Washington State Patrol. Officials say the train slammed into the pickup truck after it got stuck on the tracks. Nobody was hurt in the collision, they added.

No other details were immediately available as officials work to investigate the Snohomish County crash.

KOMO also obtained a video of the nasty incident after it happened. Footage shows the red pickup truck twisted and almost torn in half as it sits in front of the stopped Amtrak train. There was no sign of the boat in the video, and there's no information on whether it was damaged in the collision. You can watch the footage here.

There have been some crazy train-related incidents happening lately in the U.S. Just last month, officials in Washington were scrambling to stop a runaway rail car in another part of the state. Another video caught the moment cops pulled a pilot out of a crashed plane moments before a train ran through it.