Eddie Vedder Postpones Tour Due To COVID-19: See What Dates Were Affected

Eddie Vedder may be celebrating the release of his latest solo album Earthling, but unfortunately fans in San Diego and Los Angeles will have to wait a little longer to see him play those songs live. On Monday (February 14), the Pearl Jam frontman revealed that someone in his crew tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to postpone his shows that were scheduled for February 15 and 17. Fortunately, he and his all-star backing band were able to reschedule the dates for later this month.

"The Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings concerts scheduled for tomorrow February 15, 2022, at the Magnolia in San Diego and Thursday, February 17, 2022, at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles have regretfully been postponed," reads a statement on Instagram. "We have been following Covid protocols but still had a positive test in our touring party. The appropriate response is to postpone the next two shows. Everyone, please take care."

See the announcement and remaining tour dates (rescheduled in bold) below.