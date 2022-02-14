While football fans flocked to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl this weekend, music fans were treated to a special music festival that featured sets by Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey, Miley Cyrus, and Green Day. The rockers pulled out some of their biggest hits, along with a handful of covers, for their first show in 2022. They also covered all three decades of their prolific career with some songs they haven't played in a long time.

The trio played "Disappearing Boy" for the first time since 206, "Stuck With Me" for the first time since 2017 and "At The Library" for the first time since 2015. They ended their set with "Going To Pasalacqua" off their debut album 39/Smooth.

Check out the full, career-spanning setlist below.

Green Day Super Bowl Music Fest Setlist

Intro: Blitzkrieg Bop (Ramones song)

1. American Idiot

2. Holiday

3. Know Your Enemy

4. Pollyanna

5. I Fought the Law (The Crickets cover) (First time live since 2010)

6. Boulevard of Broken Dreams

7. Longview

8. Welcome To Paradise

9. Hitchin' A Ride

10. Disappearing Boy (First time live since 2016)

11. I Think We're Alone Now (Tommy James & the Shondells cover) (Live debut)

12. Rock And Roll All Nite (KISS cover)

13. Brain Stew

14. St. Jimmy

15. When I Come Around

16. 21 Guns

17. Minority

18. Knowledge (Operation Ivy cover)

19. Basket Case

20. She

21. Wake Me Up When September Ends

22. Jesus Of Suburbia

23. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)

Encore:

24. 2000 Light Years Away

25. Burnout

26. Stuck With Me (First time live since 2017)

27. At The Library (First time live since 2015)

28. Going To Pasalacqua