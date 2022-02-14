Here Are Some Valentine's Day Deals In Las Vegas To Help You Celebrate

By Ginny Reese

February 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It's finally Valentine's Day! Whether you're going out for a special dinner with your loved one or having a relaxing night in, there are tons of fun ways to celebrate the day.

8 News Now compiled a list of special Valentine's Day deals in Las Vegas to help you and the ones you love celebrate the holiday.

Here are some special Valentine's Day deals that you're going to love:

  • Coffee lovers: Starbucks orders can get 50% off or up to $10 off with the promo code “VDAY50.”
  • Chicken sandwich lovers: Popeye’s is offering a two for one deal on Valentine’s day. This is perfect for a night-in with your special someone.
  • Hotel lovers: Virginia Hotels and the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas are celebrating with several restaurants offering special prefix menus along with romantic ambiance.
  • Fun lovers: You can try out Ethel M’s Cactus Garden ‘Lights of Love’ display.
  • Thrill lovers: Put on a brave face and try a Las Vegas night flight and foodie tour with Maverick Helicopters.
  • Show Lovers: There are also adult shows like Magic Mike and Fantasy open with special viewings.
