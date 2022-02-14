Man Arrested In Tucson For Allegedly Stealing Dinosaur Claw

A man is being accused of stealing a dinosaur claw at the Gem and Mineral Show and attempting to resell it, reported KOLD.

According to the Tucson Police Department, Christopher Thomas, 39, was detained and charged with trafficking in stolen property, which is a felony.

Thomas allegedly took the dinosaur claw from a vendor at 655 N. Freeway on January 30th. He then attempted to resell it to someone else at 1333 N. Oracle Road on February 8th. The dinosaur claw is worth over $25,000.

KOLD reported that the second vendor was suspicious of the claw, assuming that it might be stolen. That vendor then contacted the first vendor. Both of them arranged for the suspect to bring the claw to sell the next day. Vendor Eric Miller, a man from Colorado who was selling the claw, identified the item after Thomas tried to resell it.

That is when Thomas was detained by police for the act.

The dinosaur claw has now been recovered and is back with its rightful owner in Colorado.