Feedback

WATCH: Possible Microburst In Utah Sends Dinosaur Flying

By Ginny Reese

June 16, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A weather event in Lake Point, Utah sent a dinosaur flying across a back yard. No, really!

On Tuesday in Tooele County, a possible microburst sent a plastic dinosaur flying, reported FOX 13 Now.

Felicia Woolsey has cameras at her home and caught all of the high-flying action on video.

When the weather event his her backyard, you can see in the video that things started flying all over the yard. The family's trampoline shimmies across the yard and the shed and play set get tossed around like they weigh nothing.

The real star of the show, however, was the inflatable dinosaur.

Check out the video of the weather event below:

According to FOX 13's chief meteorologist Allison Croghan, data from the area says that the weather event was "more of a localized downslope than a microburst, but it sure made things crazy for a few seconds."

According to Woolsey, everyone at her home is safe, but joked that they will "put out a missing persons report for the dinosaur."

Chat About WATCH: Possible Microburst In Utah Sends Dinosaur Flying

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.