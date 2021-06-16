WATCH: Possible Microburst In Utah Sends Dinosaur Flying

A weather event in Lake Point, Utah sent a dinosaur flying across a back yard. No, really!

On Tuesday in Tooele County, a possible microburst sent a plastic dinosaur flying, reported FOX 13 Now.

Felicia Woolsey has cameras at her home and caught all of the high-flying action on video.

When the weather event his her backyard, you can see in the video that things started flying all over the yard. The family's trampoline shimmies across the yard and the shed and play set get tossed around like they weigh nothing.

The real star of the show, however, was the inflatable dinosaur.

Check out the video of the weather event below: