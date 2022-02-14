North Carolina Man Celebrates Winning $1 Million Powerball Prize

By Sarah Tate

February 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Four players in North Carolina can celebrate after winning big in a recent Powerball drawing, including one lucky winner who scored a $1 million prize.

Matthew Muston, of Kinston, went to the state lottery website to purchase a $2 Powerball ticket for Wednesday (February 9) night's drawing, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. His purchase turned out to be a lucky one as his ticket matched all five white balls called during the drawing, earning him the life-changing $1 million prize.

Muston claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday (February 11), bringing home a grand total of $710,086 after all state and federal tax withholdings.

In addition to Muston, three other lucky players in North Carolina won big in Wednesday's drawing. According to lottery officials, an assembly technician in Lexington won $100,000 while two tickets, purchased at the Circle K on Wilmington Highway on Jacksonville and the Gold Star E on Lobelia Road in Vass, in Moore County, won $50,000.

The recent winners are the latest in a line of North Carolina residents to win a prize in a Powerball drawing. The next Powerball drawing is Monday (February 14) night, with a jackpot of $183 million.

