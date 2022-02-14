Snoop Dogg & Kelly Clarkson Team Up To Host New Competition Show

By Kelly Fisher

February 14, 2022

Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson are on the lookout for the next mega-hit song in America!

Snoop and Clarkson are teaming up to host American Song Contest, an upcoming musical competition set to air on NBC. The celebrity pair tweeted the “huge announcement” during Super Bowl LVI on Sunday evening (February 13) — where Snoop Dogg was among several iconic artists to perform the star-studded halftime show, along with Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige surprise guest 50 Cent, and others.

The new series is based “on the worldwide phenomenon Eurovision Song Contest, a musical spectacular watched by 200 million viewers annually,” according to NBC. Fans can expect to see live original musical performances, representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and the U.S. capital. They’ll all go head-to-head to win America’s vote for Best Original Song. Contestants can include a solo artist, a duo, a band or a DJ to represent each location. American Song Contest will include three rounds (Qualifying Rounds, Semi Finals and the Grand Final, which will determine which state or territory is home of the next biggest artist in the U.S.).

American Song Contest is set to premiere on March 21. Watch the trailer here:

