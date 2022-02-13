Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre & More Perform Iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show
By Kelly Fisher
February 14, 2022
The Super Bowl LVI halftime show was packed with some of hip hop’s hottest stars in its stellar lineup, kicking off with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, and leading into some of 50 Cent’s, Mary J. Blige’s and Kendrick Lamar’s biggest hits. Fans couldn’t help but note some of the most unique elements of the performance, from 50 Cent’s upside-down entrance — a nod to his “In da Club” music video, which premiered in 2003 — to Blige’s sky-high boots. The crowd went wild when Eminem launched into his set with his iconic 2002 hit “Lose Yourself.” Eminem's set included fellow rapper Anderson .Paak on the drums, and the Detroit native took a knee as Dr. Dre took a seat at the piano. It didn't take long before fans — and other celebs — were reliving some of the biggest moments of the halftime show on social media.
That. Was. So. Sick. Didn’t want that halftime show to end. Buncha legends. #SuperBowl— Chase Rice. (@ChaseRiceMusic) February 14, 2022
OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!!— LeBron James (@KingJames) February 14, 2022
Me During The Halftime Show. pic.twitter.com/AEut9WECVl— 13am Adebayo💥 (@Bam1of1) February 14, 2022
Money Mac enjoying the halftime show like all of us pic.twitter.com/iSiYhUdRsY— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 14, 2022
Evan McPherson was all of us watching the Halftime Show pic.twitter.com/vITDI6RFgc— ESPN (@espn) February 14, 2022
THAT. WAS. INCREDIBLE.— NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2022
Dre. Snoop. Mary. Eminem. Kendrick. 50 Cent. What a show. #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/FKz8YKhhAt
Viewers could hardly wait for the legendary artists to collaborate during the halftime show since Eminem dropped the trailer last month. The “’Til I Collapse” artist revealed the star-studded lineup of the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show on January 20. The first-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction nominee also brought a taste of his Detroit restaurant to Los Angeles through Super Bowl Sunday (February 13), opening a pop-up of Mom’s Spaghetti. He opened the Downtown Detroit restaurant in September as a nod to his fan-favorite song. Relive the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show here: