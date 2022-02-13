Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre & More Perform Iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show

By Kelly Fisher

February 14, 2022

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
Photo: Getty Images

The Super Bowl LVI halftime show was packed with some of hip hop’s hottest stars in its stellar lineup, kicking off with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, and leading into some of 50 Cent’s, Mary J. Blige’s and Kendrick Lamar’s biggest hits. Fans couldn’t help but note some of the most unique elements of the performance, from 50 Cent’s upside-down entrance — a nod to his “In da Club” music video, which premiered in 2003 — to Blige’s sky-high boots. The crowd went wild when Eminem launched into his set with his iconic 2002 hit “Lose Yourself.” Eminem's set included fellow rapper Anderson .Paak on the drums, and the Detroit native took a knee as Dr. Dre took a seat at the piano. It didn't take long before fans — and other celebs — were reliving some of the biggest moments of the halftime show on social media.

Viewers could hardly wait for the legendary artists to collaborate during the halftime show since Eminem dropped the trailer last month. The “’Til I Collapse” artist revealed the star-studded lineup of the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show on January 20. The first-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction nominee also brought a taste of his Detroit restaurant to Los Angeles through Super Bowl Sunday (February 13), opening a pop-up of Mom’s Spaghetti. He opened the Downtown Detroit restaurant in September as a nod to his fan-favorite song. Relive the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show here:

