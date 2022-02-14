Surprise! Netflix Just Dropped Trailer For New Season Of 'Bridgerton'

This next season of Bridgerton is based upon the second novel in Julia Quinn's based selling romance series The Viscount Who Loved Me. Recently, Netflix released an official synopsis for the upcoming season, along with some new photos.

“Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.”

Last year, Bridgerton was renewed for a third and fourth season, as well, due to the first season's runaway success. With four seasons locked down, series creator Shonda Rhimes is already planning beyond that milestone. "There are eight Bridgerton siblings, and as far as I'm concerned, there are eight Bridgertonseasons," Rhimes recently told Variety. "And maybe more."

Bridgerton returns for its second season on March 25, 2022. Will you be tuning in?