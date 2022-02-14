This Connecticut Restaurant Has The Best Pancakes In The State

A Westport restaurant is being credited as having the best pancakes in Connecticut.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best pancakes in every state, which included the Cottage as the top choice for Connecticut.

"The only time you can get pancakes at The Cottage is during brunch but it's worth the trip for the homemade buttermilk pancakes topped with blueberry ginger jam and toasted almonds," Eat This, Not That's Megan Dubois wrote.

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best pancakes in every state: