This Massachusetts Restaurant Has The Best Pancakes In The State

A Somerville restaurant is being credited as having the best pancakes in Massachusetts.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best pancakes in every state, which included Ball Square Cafe as the top choice for the Bay State.

"Chocolate chip and coconut pancakes are on the menu at Ball Square Cafe, and they sound like a breakfast treat straight from a tropical island," Eat This, Not That's Megan Dubois wrote.

