'This Is A Long Dream!' Michigan Man Wins $2 Million On Scratch-Off Ticket

A Michigan man won $2 million after playing the $2,000,000 Lucky 7's scratch-off lottery game.

According to a news release from the official Michigan Lottery website, a 43-year-old man, who decided to stay anonymous, purchased a winning $2 million lottery ticket from the BP gas station located on Telegraph Road in Redford.

"I usually stop to buy a Lottery ticket on my way home from work and scratch it when I get home," the player told the Michigan Lottery. "When I realized I'd won $2 million, I immediately started crying. I kept looking the ticket over because I couldn't believe what I was seeing."

The player was shocked and immediately called his brother to tell him the good news.

"I called my brother and said, 'Can you come over? I think something is wrong with my eyes!' It took a while for it to sink in and the next several days felt like a dream. A few days after winning, I thought: 'Well, I either really won $2 million or this is a long dream!'"

The player decided to receive his winnings in a one-time lump-sum payment of about $1.2 million.

He says he plans to use the money to pay off his home, buy property in Northern Michigan and invest.

"Winning is an overwhelming feeling. It is a gift that came at the perfect time," the player said.

