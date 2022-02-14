This Virginia Restaurant Has The Best Pancakes In The State

A Virginia Beach restaurant is being credited as having the best pancakes in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best pancakes in every state, which included Pocahontas Pancakes as the top choice for Virginia.

"Pocahontas Pancakes serves pigs in a blanket, aka pancakes wrapped around sausage links. These are a nice sweet and savory breakfast that will keep you full while touring the area," Eat This, Not That's Megan Dubois wrote.

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best pancakes in every state: