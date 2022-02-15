Gronk's Girlfriend Reveals Her Preference For His Retirement Decision
By Jason Hall
February 15, 2022
Rob Gronkowski may not have made a decision on his NFL future just yet, but his spouse would apparently prefer for him to keep playing.
Model Camille Kostek revealed that she is in favor of her longtime boyfriend continuing his legendary career while speaking to TMZ Sports in Los Angeles over the weekend.
"I would love to watch him play football some more," Kostek said. "He knows that. I tell him."
She did, however, reiterate that she wasn't trying to sway his decision either way and would be supportive regardless.
Gronkowski had previously retired in 2019 following his last Super Bowl victory as a member of the New England Patriots, before coming out of retirement the following offseason, a decision Kostek explained was due to injuries.
"He retired when he wasn't feeling right," Kostek said via TMZ. "And he came back when he felt good. So, it's really going to be, truly, like a gametime decision."
Last month, said he'd retire if pressured to decide on his NFL future right now.
"If they're like, 'Rob, you've got to decide right now, right this second if you're playing next year,' I would say 'no' right now, it's two days after the season. I would be like, 'No, I'm not playing,'"" Gronkowski said during an appearance on TMZ Sports on January 25. "It's way too soon, but like, you've got to give it some time, you've got to rest. I would say to see how everything goes, how everything plays out, how I feel. I just want to heal completely, see where my thoughts are from there, then.
"I would say, really, you really start thinking of what you're really going to do in about three, four, five weeks from now, especially in my situation."
That statement came before Tom Brady, his quarterback for his entire career both with the Patriots (2010-18) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020-2022), officially announced his retirement earlier this month, which likely will also factor into his decision.
Gronkowski did, however, express his interest in playing with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ahead of Super Bowl LVI.
Gronkowski participated in a Q-and-A session for Autograph NFTs -- a company co-founded by Brady -- last Tuesday (February 8) and was asked if there were any other quarterbacks who could sway his decision to return for his 12th NFL season.
“I kinda like this young buck quarterback. He’s in the Super Bowl now: It’s Joe Burrow, man,” Gronkowski said Tuesday, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Chris Mason. “I watched him in college. I just love the way he presents himself out on the football field. In the pocket he’s just so calm and he just slings it out on the field.
“I just love his swag, too. If I had to pick a quarterback it’d be the young buck Joe Burrow. He’s killing it right now in the game.”
Gronkowski is set to become a free agent this offseason should he continue his legendary NFL career.
Kostek and Gronkowski have been in a relationship since 2015.