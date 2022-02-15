Gronk's Girlfriend Reveals Her Preference For His Retirement Decision

Rob Gronkowski may not have made a decision on his NFL future just yet, but his spouse would apparently prefer for him to keep playing.

Model Camille Kostek revealed that she is in favor of her longtime boyfriend continuing his legendary career while speaking to TMZ Sports in Los Angeles over the weekend.

"I would love to watch him play football some more," Kostek said. "He knows that. I tell him."

She did, however, reiterate that she wasn't trying to sway his decision either way and would be supportive regardless.

Gronkowski had previously retired in 2019 following his last Super Bowl victory as a member of the New England Patriots, before coming out of retirement the following offseason, a decision Kostek explained was due to injuries.