Gronk Reveals QB He'd Like To Play With Amid Brady's Retirement

Rob Gronkowski has spent his entire NFL career with Tom Brady as his quarterback, but he may be enticed by a possible future with Joe Burrow amid his longtime teammate's recent retirement.

Gronkowski participated in a Q-and-A session for Autograph NFTs -- a company co-founded by Brady -- on Tuesday (February 8) and was asked if there were any other quarterbacks who could sway his decision to return for his 12th NFL season.

“I kinda like this young buck quarterback. He’s in the Super Bowl now: It’s Joe Burrow, man,” Gronkowski said Tuesday, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Chris Mason. “I watched him in college. I just love the way he presents himself out on the football field. In the pocket he’s just so calm and he just slings it out on the field.

“I just love his swag, too. If I had to pick a quarterback it’d be the young buck Joe Burrow. He’s killing it right now in the game.”

Brady has thrown 90 of Gronkowski's 92 career touchdown passes during their stints together with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which ranks second in NFL history behind former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning and wide receiver Marvin Harrison's 114 touchdowns as a pair.

But with Brady recently announcing his retirement, Gronkowski will need to find a new passer should he continue his own legendary career.

Burrow, a former Heisman Trophy winner and national champion at LSU, is just days away from playing in his first Super Bowl in just his second season, a feat accomplished by Brady 20 years ago.

The 25-year-old threw for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions during the 2021 regular season and has led the Bengals to wins against the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card round; the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round; and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game during their current playoff run.

That could entice Gronkowski, who is set for free agency this offseason, to not only continue his NFL career, but view the AFC champion Bengals as a serious destination, at least based on his comments on Tuesday.