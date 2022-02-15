Kanye West Apologizes to Kim Kardashian: "I Take Accountability"

After all the viral chaos he caused throughout the past few days, it seems like Kanye West is apologizing to Kim Kardashian for his antics.

In an Instagram post uploaded Tuesday, February 15, Ye explains that he's taking accountability for everything he's said and posted this past week. The somewhat lengthy apology is written in a normal format versus the all-caps he had been previously using, which he believes made him sound like he was yelling in all his posts.

"I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them," Ye wrote. "I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener."