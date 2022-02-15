Kodak Black Uses a Walker to Leave Hospital After He Was Shot

Kodak had been in the hospital since he was shot in the leg in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was in town for the Super Bowl and other business when he showed up to Bieber's after-party at the Nice Guy following JB's concert in L.A. on Friday night. It was all good when he entered the party, but once he stepped outside with his crew, things went left. TMZ reported that someone from Kodak's crew got jumped by an unidentified assailant not long after they stepped out of the party. Kodak reportedly got in the mix and began to throw punches at the man, who then retaliated by firing shots.

The Pompano Beach, Fla. native was one of four people who were struck with bullets after the shooting erupted in front of venue. Gunna and Lil Baby were also also outside when the shooting took place, but they were not injured. Kodak was swiftly rushed to the hospital to treat his injury. He was listed under stable condition shortly after he arrived, but it's obvious he's not taking any chances.

As of this report, the shooter has not yet been identified or apprehended. We hope Kodak Black makes a speedy recovery.