Louisiana Teen Arrested After Trying To Hire Hitman To Kill Ex-Boyfriend

By Sarah Tate

February 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A teen in Louisiana was arrested and faces charges after reportedly trying to hire a hitman to kill her ex-boyfriend.

According to WAFB, Baton Rouge Police took a 14-year-old girl into custody on Monday (February 14) afternoon for reportedly attempting to hire someone to kill her 14-year-old ex on the fake website "Rentahitman.com." An administrator for the site reportedly contacted police to report the incident, and officers took the girl into custody.

The girl, whose name has not been made public, was booked into East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center for solicitation of murder, Baton Rouge police confirm. The name of the possible intended victim has also not been released.

Following news of the arrest, Rent-A-Hitman CEO Guido Fanelli issued a statement to WAFB thanking authorities for acting on the tip.

"I wish to thank the Baton Rouge Police Department for taking this matter seriously and sincerely hope that the intended victim receives any help and support they need to come out of this ok," said Fanelli.

This isn't the first time an arrest has been made thanks to the help of the Rent-A-Hitman website. In November, a woman in Michigan pleaded guilty for trying to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband. She and the Louisiana teen are more than a dozen people who have been arrested over the years for reportedly trying to start a murder-for-hire plot.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices