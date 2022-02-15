Louisiana Teen Arrested After Trying To Hire Hitman To Kill Ex-Boyfriend

A teen in Louisiana was arrested and faces charges after reportedly trying to hire a hitman to kill her ex-boyfriend.

According to WAFB, Baton Rouge Police took a 14-year-old girl into custody on Monday (February 14) afternoon for reportedly attempting to hire someone to kill her 14-year-old ex on the fake website "Rentahitman.com." An administrator for the site reportedly contacted police to report the incident, and officers took the girl into custody.

The girl, whose name has not been made public, was booked into East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center for solicitation of murder, Baton Rouge police confirm. The name of the possible intended victim has also not been released.

Following news of the arrest, Rent-A-Hitman CEO Guido Fanelli issued a statement to WAFB thanking authorities for acting on the tip.

"I wish to thank the Baton Rouge Police Department for taking this matter seriously and sincerely hope that the intended victim receives any help and support they need to come out of this ok," said Fanelli.

This isn't the first time an arrest has been made thanks to the help of the Rent-A-Hitman website. In November, a woman in Michigan pleaded guilty for trying to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband. She and the Louisiana teen are more than a dozen people who have been arrested over the years for reportedly trying to start a murder-for-hire plot.