Megan Thee Stallion Honors Late Parents, Launches Pete & Thomas Foundation

By Tony M. Centeno

February 15, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion
Photo: Getty Images

Megan The Stallion has always held her parents close to her heart, especially after her mother passed away in 2019. Now she's honoring their memory while doing some good in the world at the same time.

In celebration of her 27th birthday, the Grammy award-winning rapper is launching her first-ever non-profit organization dubbed the Pete and Thomas Foundation. According to its website, the organization, which is named after her late parents Holly Thomas and Joseph Pete Jr., aims to "catalyze resources to effect meaningful and positive change in the lives of women and children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston, TX and across the globe." It will also focus on specific areas including education, housing, health and wellness.

“Launching the Pete and Thomas Foundation is easily one of the most significant endeavors that I’ll ever be part of in my career,” Megan said per a press release. “My family raised me to help others and give back, so I’m incredibly proud to be in a position to accomplish that goal. I have a responsibility to use my platform to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who may not have access to resources and support services.”

The Pete and Thomas Foundation plans to assist students by offering scholarships and other resources for underserved areas. They also plan to address several housing issues that impact elderly people and single mothers due to "financial emergencies and natural disasters." The org's last effort is offering assistance with cancer care, mental health and food insecurities.

Megan's philanthropical efforts has always catered to women's empowerment, mental health, elder care and education. Nonetheless, she's always ready to lend a helping hand. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Meg donated proceeds from her hit "Savage" to the Houston-based, non-profit organization Bread of Life to provide food, water and other relief to needy families.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices