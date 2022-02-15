Megan Thee Stallion Honors Late Parents, Launches Pete & Thomas Foundation
By Tony M. Centeno
February 15, 2022
Megan The Stallion has always held her parents close to her heart, especially after her mother passed away in 2019. Now she's honoring their memory while doing some good in the world at the same time.
In celebration of her 27th birthday, the Grammy award-winning rapper is launching her first-ever non-profit organization dubbed the Pete and Thomas Foundation. According to its website, the organization, which is named after her late parents Holly Thomas and Joseph Pete Jr., aims to "catalyze resources to effect meaningful and positive change in the lives of women and children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston, TX and across the globe." It will also focus on specific areas including education, housing, health and wellness.
In celebration of my 27th birthday, I'm honored to introduce the Pete and Thomas Foundation. @PeteThomasFDN is a non-profit organization focused on uplifting and assisting women, children, senior citizens and underserved communities in Houston, Texas and across the world. pic.twitter.com/xmMpYHqLGc— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) February 15, 2022
“Launching the Pete and Thomas Foundation is easily one of the most significant endeavors that I’ll ever be part of in my career,” Megan said per a press release. “My family raised me to help others and give back, so I’m incredibly proud to be in a position to accomplish that goal. I have a responsibility to use my platform to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who may not have access to resources and support services.”
The Pete and Thomas Foundation plans to assist students by offering scholarships and other resources for underserved areas. They also plan to address several housing issues that impact elderly people and single mothers due to "financial emergencies and natural disasters." The org's last effort is offering assistance with cancer care, mental health and food insecurities.
Megan's philanthropical efforts has always catered to women's empowerment, mental health, elder care and education. Nonetheless, she's always ready to lend a helping hand. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Meg donated proceeds from her hit "Savage" to the Houston-based, non-profit organization Bread of Life to provide food, water and other relief to needy families.