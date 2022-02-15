Megan Thee Stallion Honors Late Parents, Launches Pete & Thomas Foundation

“Launching the Pete and Thomas Foundation is easily one of the most significant endeavors that I’ll ever be part of in my career,” Megan said per a press release. “My family raised me to help others and give back, so I’m incredibly proud to be in a position to accomplish that goal. I have a responsibility to use my platform to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who may not have access to resources and support services.”

The Pete and Thomas Foundation plans to assist students by offering scholarships and other resources for underserved areas. They also plan to address several housing issues that impact elderly people and single mothers due to "financial emergencies and natural disasters." The org's last effort is offering assistance with cancer care, mental health and food insecurities.

Megan's philanthropical efforts has always catered to women's empowerment, mental health, elder care and education. Nonetheless, she's always ready to lend a helping hand. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Meg donated proceeds from her hit "Savage" to the Houston-based, non-profit organization Bread of Life to provide food, water and other relief to needy families.