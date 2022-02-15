Swizz Beatz Clears Up Misconception About Verzuz Subscription Charge

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's Verzuz battle has been free to watch on Instagram since its inception in 2020. Now, after the series appeared to have added a subscription charge and removed the Instagram Live viewing option, Swizz had to step in to clear the air.

Fans of the beloved battle series had been patiently waiting to stream the next battle, Anthony Hamilton vs. Musiq Soulchild, since it was announced at the end of January. Then, on February 14, Verzuz and it's partner, Triller, made a promotional post on Instagram, which details the paid subscription plans viewers would have to sign up for ahead of the show in order to watch. While the plans had been previously promoted, fans were expecting to have the option to watch the show on Instagram Live as usual. However, in a separate, now-deleted comment made by the show's handle, Verzuz stated that the battle would not be livestreamed on Instagram. Social media users swiftly flooded the post's comment section with their irate opinions about the proposed entry fee.

"Ain’t nobody paying for this 🙄" one user on Instagram said.

"Wow I won't be watchin yall have to monetize every dam thing just take happiness outta every freakin thing," said another user.

Hours after the post enraged loyal followers, Swizz Beatz himself had to clear up the misunderstanding. The Verzuz co-founder hit up his Twitter account to clarify that the battle will be livestreamed to Instagram.

"Verzuz will be on ig⚡️" Swizz tweeted.