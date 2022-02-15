Texas Inmate Climbs Down Hospital Scaffolding To Escape Custody

An inmate from a Texas detention center escaped custody Monday while at the hospital.

Cody Rowley, 19, an inmate at the Brazos County Detention Center, escaped around 8:45 p.m. Monday through an unlocked window on the second floor of St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan, Texas, using a scaffold that was attached to the building, according to KWTX.

KWTX reported the scaffoldings were in place due to construction at the hospital, but officials didn't know the windows were unsecured where the scaffoldings were.

The Brazo County Sheriff's Office said Rowley isn't considered a threat to the public at this time. He is being held on misdemeanor charges.