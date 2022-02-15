Texas Inmate Climbs Down Hospital Scaffolding To Escape Custody

By Dani Medina

February 16, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

An inmate from a Texas detention center escaped custody Monday while at the hospital.

Cody Rowley, 19, an inmate at the Brazos County Detention Center, escaped around 8:45 p.m. Monday through an unlocked window on the second floor of St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan, Texas, using a scaffold that was attached to the building, according to KWTX.

KWTX reported the scaffoldings were in place due to construction at the hospital, but officials didn't know the windows were unsecured where the scaffoldings were.

The Brazo County Sheriff's Office said Rowley isn't considered a threat to the public at this time. He is being held on misdemeanor charges.

On Monday, February 14th, 2022, at approximately 8:45pm, an inmate from the Brazos County Detention Center escaped from...

Posted by Brazos County Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Canines, drones and helicopters are being used for the Brazos County Sheriff's Office's search. Brazos County Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 cash reward for information leading to his apprehension. If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to call 979-775-TIPS or 979-361-3888.

Deputy David Wilcox said, however, to not approach Rowley if you see him. "Just go ahead and give us a call and let us know where you are at and where he is."

Rowley, 19, is described as a 5-foot-9 white male that weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

