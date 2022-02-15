This Is The Highest Rated Beer In Kentucky

The brewery business is booming, according to the Brewers Association. In fact, the number of breweries has grown by 390% in the United States from 2010 to 2020.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated beer in the state. The website used ratings from BeerAdvocate to compile the list.

According to Stacker, here are the top ten highest-rated beers in Kentucky:

Baba Yaga (Ethereal Brewing)

Rating: 4.53 / 5 (26 ratings)

Beer type: Stout – Russian Imperial

ABV: 13.1%

Snake Cake (West Sixth Brewing Company)

Rating: 4.46/5 (41 ratings)

Beer type: Stout- American Imperial

ABV: 13.0%

70K (Against The Grain Brewery & Smokehouse)

Rating: 4.32 / 5 (380 ratings)

Beer type: Stout – Sweet / Milk

ABV: 13.0%

Bo & Luke (Against The Grain Brewery & Smokehouse)

Rating: 4.25 / 5 (1,001 ratings)

Beer type: Stout – Russian Imperial

ABV: 13.0%

James E. Pepper 1776 Stout (Georgetown Trading Co.)

Rating: 4.59 / 5 (10 ratings)

Beer type: Stout – American Imperial

ABV: 12.5%

Snakes In A Barrel (West Sixth Brewing Company)

Rating: 4.28 / 5 (51 ratings)

Beer type: Stout – American Imperial

ABV: 11.0%

Uncle Disheveled (Mile Wide Beer Co.)

Rating: 4.32 / 5 (18 ratings)

Beer type: Stout – American

ABV: 5.5%

London Balling (Against The Grain Brewery & Smokehouse)

Rating: 4.16 / 5 (455 ratings)

Beer type: Barleywine – English

ABV: 12.5%

Nothing Special (Against The Grain Brewery & Smokehouse)

Rating: 4.37 / 5 (12 ratings)

Beer type: Rye Beer

ABV: 12.0%

Bellerophon (Ethereal Brewing)