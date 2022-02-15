This Is The Highest Rated Beer In Kentucky
By Ginny Reese
February 15, 2022
The brewery business is booming, according to the Brewers Association. In fact, the number of breweries has grown by 390% in the United States from 2010 to 2020.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated beer in the state. The website used ratings from BeerAdvocate to compile the list.
According to Stacker, here are the top ten highest-rated beers in Kentucky:
- Baba Yaga (Ethereal Brewing)
- Rating: 4.53 / 5 (26 ratings)
- Beer type: Stout – Russian Imperial
- ABV: 13.1%
- Snake Cake (West Sixth Brewing Company)
- Rating: 4.46/5 (41 ratings)
- Beer type: Stout- American Imperial
- ABV: 13.0%
- 70K (Against The Grain Brewery & Smokehouse)
- Rating: 4.32 / 5 (380 ratings)
- Beer type: Stout – Sweet / Milk
- ABV: 13.0%
- Bo & Luke (Against The Grain Brewery & Smokehouse)
- Rating: 4.25 / 5 (1,001 ratings)
- Beer type: Stout – Russian Imperial
- ABV: 13.0%
- James E. Pepper 1776 Stout (Georgetown Trading Co.)
- Rating: 4.59 / 5 (10 ratings)
- Beer type: Stout – American Imperial
- ABV: 12.5%
- Snakes In A Barrel (West Sixth Brewing Company)
- Rating: 4.28 / 5 (51 ratings)
- Beer type: Stout – American Imperial
- ABV: 11.0%
- Uncle Disheveled (Mile Wide Beer Co.)
- Rating: 4.32 / 5 (18 ratings)
- Beer type: Stout – American
- ABV: 5.5%
- London Balling (Against The Grain Brewery & Smokehouse)
- Rating: 4.16 / 5 (455 ratings)
- Beer type: Barleywine – English
- ABV: 12.5%
- Nothing Special (Against The Grain Brewery & Smokehouse)
- Rating: 4.37 / 5 (12 ratings)
- Beer type: Rye Beer
- ABV: 12.0%
- Bellerophon (Ethereal Brewing)
- Rating: 4.32 / 5 (13 ratings)
- Beer type: Barleywine – English
- ABV: 13.5%