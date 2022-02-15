Trey Songz Alleges Witness Tampering in Miami Sexual Assault Case

Trey Songz has received at least three separate accusations of sexual assault within the past few months. One of those cases, which is currently being litigated, could be dismissed if the judge rules in the singer's favor.

According to a report TMZ posted on Tuesday, February 15, Songz's lawyer, Jeffrey Neiman, filed a motion to dismiss a sexual assault lawsuit in Miami after he asserted that the plaintiff's lawyer allegedly attempted to pay off the one witness who could, in theory, clear the singer's name. New legal documents state that Songz believes there's a previously unnamed witness who was with him and the plaintiff, Jauhara Jeffries, during their time at Diddy's party and at E11EVEN Nightclub back in 2017. Jeffries claims she was dancing on a couch at E11EVEN when Songz allegedly slipped his finger in to her vagina. However, the unnamed witness claims she didn't see Songz assault anyone.

That's not all. The unnamed witness also told Songz's team that the lead attorney for the plaintiff, Ariel Mitchell, allegedly attempted to get her to join Jeffries as a co-plaintiff in order to make their case stronger and secure a bigger settlement. The witness was told she could make up to $100K - $200K based on how high Songz was willing to go. She reportedly declined their offer so that she could tell her own truth, which is that she apparently didn't witness Songz assaulting anyone that night.

The motion to dismiss the Miami case over alleged witness tampering might not do much to diminish the other two cases, which reportedly occurred in Las Vegas. The first case was reported back in November, but the other allegation was recently made by athlete and musician, Dylan Gonzalez. Gonzalez became a trending topic on social media at the top of January when she revealed the details of her alleged sexual assault and her plans to explore all legal options. She hasn't made any formal filings just yet, but if she does, it may be handled by Mitchell since he also represents Gonzalez.

Trey Songz previously denied Gonzalez's claims in January. A rep for his team stated that Songz is "confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks."