Tyrese Mourns the Loss of His Mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson

The F9 star had been keeping his network updated on his mother's condition since he first revealed that she was under a coma while in the ICU at the beginning of February. In his initial Instagram post uploaded February 5, Tyrese was confident that his mom would pull through. Nonetheless, he requested prayers and best wishes for his mother.

"My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can't breathe or even eat on her own," Tyrese wrote. "I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors…. Hold on mother I'm there by your side in a few days….. God is able to do things, he’s pulled you OUT of a coma before….. Oh God I seen the light things have been going so well…. Now this…"

Eventually, Tyrese got the horrible news that his mother's condition had gotten worse. Despite the doctor's update, Tyrese continued to have faith that his mom would recover all the way until the end. Prior to her passing, Tyrese thanked his fans for understanding the torment he'd been going through and asked for more prayers.

"Sorry I can't take every call or respond to every text message just please keep praying for mommy dearest I am overwhelmed by your outpouring of love," Tyrese wrote in another Instagram caption. "Headed back to the hospital I just got another really bad phone call…. Jesus I love you and I trust whatever you decide to do in this moment……"

Shortly after her passing, Tyrese received an influx of love and support not just from fans, but also from his celebrity friends as well. LaLa Anthony, Kelly Rowland, Busta Rhymes, Lil Scrappy and even his Baby Boy co-star Snoop Dogg offered their condolences.

Rest in peace, Priscilla Murray Gibson.