VIDEO: Chicago Girls Help Fight Off Carjackers After Mom Is Attacked

Two Chicago girls came to their mother's rescue after she was attacked by carjackers and the entire incident was caught on their Ring doorbell camera.

According to CBS 2, Taneisha Parker had just gotten home with her two daughters when two masked teenage boys ran from across the street and began attacking her.

"As soon as he walked up, he had his hand in his pants and he was like 'I don't want to kill you,' and he started grabbing for my purse and we started tussling," Parker said.

As Parker began screaming for help, her 10-year-old daughter, Jay, was next to her and used her lunch box to try and fight off the attackers.

Her 15-year-old daughter, Gwendolyn, was in their yard when she heard her mother screaming. In the video, you can see that she immediately dropped her backpack and ran back through the yard to help her mom and sister.

"I didn't know I would react the way I would react. I didn't know they would jump in and try to save me," Parker told CBS 2.

Thanks to her daughters, the suspects were only able to steal her house keys before running off.

"I honestly think because of them intervening that the boys backed off. Maybe they didn't want a part of harming a woman and her two little kids," Parker noted.

The attack occurred on the Chatham and Roseland border.

Authorities say the suspects ran off going south on Calumet.

The Chicago Police Department is investigating the incident.