Juveniles Connected To Carjacking And Police Chase In Milwaukee Arrested

A group of juveniles was arrested after carjacking a woman, stealing her bank keys, and leading police on a wild chase.

According to FOX 6, investigators say four teens stole a car on the city's south side from a woman who was picking up her child.

"Two juveniles brandished guns, stole her vehicle," Milwaukee Alderman Mark Borkowski told FOX 6.

Not only did the juveniles steal the vehicle, but they also stole the woman's keys. The woman is a bank manager, which made securing the bank Milwaukee Police Department's first priority.

"When she informed MPD, one of the first things they did was secure that bank because obviously, her keys were in the wrong possession," Borkowski said.

Later that night, a police officer saw the vehicle driving recklessly near 16th and Keefe. The officer began a traffic stop, but the teens would not stop and a pursuit began.

When the vehicle stopped, police found multiple stolen items inside, including a gun. Officers arrested a 13-year-old, two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old.

"These young juveniles feel that there is no punishment," Borkowski stated. "There is no accountability. It doesn't matter. We can do what we want."

Officers connected the teens to several crimes throughout Milwaukee.

"This is a wake-up call to our community," Borkowski noted. "Where is the accountability from our judicial system, especially?"

Luckily, no one was hurt during the incident, but Borkowski says he wants harsher punishments.