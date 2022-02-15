Vikings Plan To Officially Introduce New Coach: Report

The Minnesota Vikings reportedly plan to officially introduce Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell as their new head coach on Thursday (February 17), weeks after having reached an agreement, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The Vikings were prohibited from officially announcing the hire when it was initially reported earlier this month as O'Connell was still set to fulfill his duties in Super Bowl LVI, which concluded with a 23-20 victory for the Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday (February 13).

The Rams are scheduled to hold their team meetings and exit interviews with media members on Tuesday (February 15), as well as their Super Bowl victory parade in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday (February 16).

O'Connell, 36, was among four finalists for the Vikings' head coaching position along with University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh -- who had previously worked as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers (2011-14) -- Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris -- who had previously worked as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' head coach (2009-11) -- and then-New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who has since been hired by the Las Vegas Raiders for their defensive coordinator position.

Schefter reports O'Connell is expected to name Rams tight ends coach and passing coordinator Wes Phillips as his offensive coordinator or passing game coordinator in Minnesota.