WATCH: Atlanta Police Catch Man Going Nearly 100 MPH, Ends In Police Chase

A man was arrested after going over 90 MPH in a 55 MPH zone while driving along Interstate 285.

According to a Facebook post by the Atlanta Police Department, members of the APD's High-Intensity Traffic Team (H.I.T.T) caught Trayvis Thurman operating a black Mercedes going over 90 MPH in a 55 MPH zone traveling Southbound on I-285 at the Buford Highway Entrance ramp to I-85.

Using a laser speed detection device, it was confirmed that the Thurman was going 97 MPH.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Thurman tried to flee, going faster than he previously was.

Due to the suspect fleeing from authorities at such accelerated speeds, police requested assistance from the Atlanta Police Air Unit and the Georgia State Patrol.

The air unit maintained a visual of Thurman and captured him coming to a stop and continuing the pursuit on foot.

The air unit gave police on the ground directions to where he had fled too. Thurman was caught in a complex after refusing to stop and jumping a fence.

Officers found two Glock firearms that he tried to get rid of while fleeing on foot. They also recovered a bottle of tequila on the floor of Thurman's vehicle.

Thurman was arrested and charged with "speeding, reckless driving, fleeing/eluding from police, and obstruction; GSP also charged Trayvis with DUI."

