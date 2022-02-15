WATCH: Atlanta Police Catch Man Going Nearly 100 MPH, Ends In Police Chase
By Hannah DeRuyter
February 15, 2022
A man was arrested after going over 90 MPH in a 55 MPH zone while driving along Interstate 285.
According to a Facebook post by the Atlanta Police Department, members of the APD's High-Intensity Traffic Team (H.I.T.T) caught Trayvis Thurman operating a black Mercedes going over 90 MPH in a 55 MPH zone traveling Southbound on I-285 at the Buford Highway Entrance ramp to I-85.
Using a laser speed detection device, it was confirmed that the Thurman was going 97 MPH.
Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Thurman tried to flee, going faster than he previously was.
Due to the suspect fleeing from authorities at such accelerated speeds, police requested assistance from the Atlanta Police Air Unit and the Georgia State Patrol.
The air unit maintained a visual of Thurman and captured him coming to a stop and continuing the pursuit on foot.
The air unit gave police on the ground directions to where he had fled too. Thurman was caught in a complex after refusing to stop and jumping a fence.
Officers found two Glock firearms that he tried to get rid of while fleeing on foot. They also recovered a bottle of tequila on the floor of Thurman's vehicle.
Thurman was arrested and charged with "speeding, reckless driving, fleeing/eluding from police, and obstruction; GSP also charged Trayvis with DUI."
Speeding Suspect in Mercedes, no Match for Skilled APD Air Unit: On 2/11/22, members of APD’s High Intensity Traffic Team (H.I.T,T) were conducting traffic enforcement at the location of I-285 Southbound at the Buford Highway Entrance ramp to I-85 when they visually observed a black Mercedes traveling above 90 miles per hour in a 55-mph speed zone. Officers then used laser a speed detection device to confirm the vehicle’s speed which was 97 mph. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle fled from officers at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted to maintain a visual of the vehicle but could not as the vehicle increased to a speed of over 100 mph. To assist in tracking the speeding car, officers requested the assistance of the Atlanta Police Air Unit and the Georgia State Patrol(GSP). GSP troopers arrived and attempted a traffic stop, to no avail. The suspect continued to weave in and out of traffic at an increased and dangerous speed. The Air Unit was able to maintain a visual of the suspect vehicle as it traveled to Habersham Rd near West Paces Ferry where it finally came to rest at Pharr Rd. The driver then exited the vehicle and fled on foot towards a parking lot on Pharr Rd. APD mobile units surrounded the area and pursued the suspect on foot as the Air Unit provided real-time directions. The driver refused verbal commands to stop running and jumped a fence. Officers followed the driver into the complex where he finally surrendered. Officers immediately detained and identified the driver as Trayvis Thurman. Officers recovered the key fob and two Glock firearms, which he discarded while running. Officers also recovered an open bottle of Tequila on the floorboard of Trayvis’ vehicle. He was arrested and charged with: Speeding, Reckless Driving, Fleeing/Eluding from Police, and Obstruction, GSP also charged the Trayvis with DUI (less safe). The suspect was transported to the Fulton County Jail and his vehicle was impounded. The Atlanta Police Department would like to thank the High Intensity Traffic Team, Phoenix Air Unit, Zone 2 Patrol Officers, and the GSP Troopers for their collective efforts in arresting this suspect who showed no due regard for the safety of others. If you did not know that our Air Unit is highly skilled and relentless, now you know. Tell a friend. Teamwork and technology get the job done! #MySafeATL #WeCatchbadGuysPosted by City of Atlanta Police Department on Monday, February 14, 2022