WATCH: Cop Chases Drunk Woman On Motorized Suitcase In Florida Airport

A bizarre bodycam video shows an intoxicated woman riding away from police on a motorized suitcase inside the Orlando International Airport, according to WKMG.

The newly-released footage from April 2021 begins with Orlando Police Officer Andrew Mamone speaking with 32-year-old Chelsea Alston, who is shown slurring her words and holding a drink in her hand. She was also driving a scooter-like electric vehicle mounted on her luggage.

"I don’t want no beef. I’m just trying to go home and enjoy myself," Alston tells the officer, claiming she only had two drinks.

"It’s okay. You just need to go over to the terminal and sober up a little bit. Get another flight," Mamone responds. A Southwest Airlines agent suspected Alston was too drunk to fly, and Mamone claims she had a strong alcohol order, was unable to stand straight, and had glassy eyes.

Eventually, Alston curses at Mamone before flipping him off and riding away from the gate. The officer then proceeds to follow the drunk woman throughout the airport, even needing to hop on his agency-issued bicycle to keep up with her.

"That thing kind of goes fast," the officer comments at one point.

Mamone eventually catches up with Alston on the airport's "people's mover" tram, warning that she will be arrested if she doesn't leave the secured area. He even says he would leave Alston alone if he escorted her to the security checkpoint. That's when Alston spit on the police officer, prompting him to handcuff her. In another segment of the video, she spat on him again.

Police eventually placed her in the back Mamone's patrol car. An arrest report claims she tore up the seat in the vehicle and defecated in the seat, causing an estimated $1,200 in damages.

Alston was later charged for battering a police officer and damaging his patrol car. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.