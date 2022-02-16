'America's Got Talent' Finalist Glennis Grace Arrested

By Jason Hall

February 16, 2022

NETHERLANDS-MUSIC-EUROVISION
Photo: Getty Images

Former America's Got Talent finalist Glennis Grace was reportedly arrested for assault, TMZ reports.

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation said Grace, her 15-year-old son and another male individual were all arrested on suspicion of assault over the weekend following an alleged incident at a supermarket in the Netherlands, her home country.

TMZ reports Grace's son had "some kind of interaction with staff" at the store, left and later returned with his mother and the other male suspect, which led to a violent confrontation resulting in several people experiencing injuries, according to police.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the investigation is ongoing and officers plan to "pass their findings on to prosecutors to determine if anyone gets charged."

Grace, her son and the other individual have since all been released from custody.

"The police investigation is still ongoing and we trust that it will show that Glennis has not committed any criminal offenses. We are now waiting for the investigation to be finished before making further announcements," Grace's attorney said in a statement issued to TMZ.

Grace, a singer, was a finalist during America's Got Talent's 13th season in 2018 and was a semifinalist in the 2005 Eurovision Song Contest, representing the Netherlands with her song My Impossible Dream.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.