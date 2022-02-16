Delivery Driver Caught On Camera Stealing Greensboro Woman's Pet Bunny

If you've ever had a beloved pet go missing, you know how devastating that loss can be. While most pets that go missing are either a dog or cat who wandered too far from home, one woman in North Carolina is desperately hoping her pet bunny will be returned after it was stolen by a delivery driver.

Ebony Williams, of Greensboro, said an Instacart driver who delivered groceries to her home on Sunday (February 13) also took her 4-year-old son's pet bunny with them before leaving, WFMY reports. Williams said her American Chinchilla rabbit, Pepper, was in a cage outside enjoying the weather.

"I take Pepper out to get some fresh air and sunshine occasionally," she said.

According to footage captured on a video doorbell camera, the driver pulled up behind a parked vehicle, got out of his car and picked up Pepper's cage before getting back in his car. The video, seen below, was shared with WFMY as were photos of Pepper, which can be seen here.