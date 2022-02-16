Gallery Guard Gives Strange Reason Why He Drew Eyes On Work Of Art

Vasilyev, who faces potential prison time in connection to vandalism charges, said he regretted being a "fool" once he realized the value of the painting.

The former senior lieutenant served in the Chechen War and was one of only four surviving members of his 36-soldier unit, experiencing gunshot wounds during battle in 1995 and receiving a medal for his bravery.

Vasilyev's wife, Yulia, blamed her husband's war-wounds for the incident, which she said made him act "naive like a child."