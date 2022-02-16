Here's The 'Romantic Surprise' Prince William Pulled Off For Kate Middleton

Even royals make time to celebrate Valentine's Day!

Though Kate Middleton and Prince Willam didn't step out publicly for their Valentine's Day celebrations, a royal insider divulged the romantic surprise the Duke of Cambridge managed to pull off for his wife. He had a little help from the couple's three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—to make sure the Duchess of Cambridge felt loved and appreciated.

“William surprised Kate with a huge box of 50 roses on Valentine’s Day,” a source dished to Us Weekly. “He handwrote the most romantic message in his card, praising her for being such a wonderful wife and mother.” George, Charlotte, and Louis gave their mom “handmade Valentine’s cards” that they made at school, as well.

Kate and William have been married for more than a decade now, so, they're not interested in making “extravagant” Valentine’s Day plans. “William and Kate are homebodies, so their date nights tend to be chill,” the insider explained. “They’ll watch Netflix and documentaries when the children are in bed, order takeout, play Scrabble and enjoy a few glasses of wine. For them, it’s the simple things in life that count.”

The happy couple recently visited health care workers at Clitheroe Community Hospital as one of their royal engagements. During their visit, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were introduced to Trudi and Alastair Barrie and their baby daughter, Anastasia. Kate asked to hold Anastasia, which prompted her husband to give the proud parents a lighthearted warning.

"Don't give my wife any more ideas!" William joked, before adding to his wife: "Don't take her with you!" Kate and the onlookers laughed at William's candid comment.

Though rumors occasionally spring up about the couple's desire to expand their family, William and Kate have never commented on this publicly in a serious manner. This isn't the first time the Cambridges have joked about baby number four during royal engagements, though. Back in 2019, Kate said she was "feeling broody" after meeting a father and his baby while visiting Northern Ireland. When the father asked if Kate had any plan for baby number four, Kate joked: "I think William would be a little worried."

Kate and William aren't just parents to their three children, either. They're also parents to a cocker spaniel puppy. They've shared few details about their new pup, but they welcomed their latest addition after the loss of their previous family dog, Lupo.

During their visit to Clitheroe Community Hospital, William and Kate were introduced to another adorable pup, which Kate thought would make their own dog a bit jealous. "Our dog is going to be very upset," she said. "She's going to be like, 'Where have you been?'"