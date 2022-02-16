Here's Where To Stream Every Best Picture Nominee Before The Oscars
By Emily Lee
February 16, 2022
With the 94th Academy Awards set to take place live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, you may be looking to stream some of the nominated films. Luckily, almost every best picture nominee is currently available to stream. A few titles, including Don't Look Up and The Power of the Dog, were even released natively on Netflix as releasing Oscar-bait films on streaming platforms becomes more common. Here's where you can watch every best picture nominee ahead of this year's awards show:
Belfast
Stream: Video-on-demand retailers, including Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Apple TV for $20
Official Synopsis: "A semi-autobiographical film which chronicles the life of a working-class family and their young son's childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in the Northern Ireland capital."
Coda
Stream: AppleTV+
Official Synopsis: "Ruby is the only hearing member of a deaf family from Gloucester, Massachusetts. At 17, she works mornings before school to help her parents and brother keep their fishing business afloat. But in joining her high school's choir club, Ruby finds herself drawn to both her duet partner and her latent passion for singing."
Don't Look Up
Stream: Netflix
Official Synopsis: "The story of two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth."
Drive My Car
Stream: HBO Max (beginning March 2)
Official Synopsis: "Two years after his wife’s unexpected death, Yusuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima), a renowned stage actor and director, receives an offer to direct a production of Uncle Vanya at a theater festival in Hiroshima. There, he meets Misaki Watari (Toko Miura), a taciturn young woman assigned by the festival to chauffeur him in his beloved red Saab 900. As the production’s premiere approaches, tensions mount amongst the cast and crew, not least between Yusuke and Koji Takatsuki, a handsome TV star who shares an unwelcome connection to Yusuke’s late wife. Forced to confront painful truths raised from his past, Yusuke begins - with the help of his driver – to face the haunting mysteries his wife left behind."
Dune
Stream: Rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Apple TV
Official Synopsis: "A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive."
King Richard
Stream: Rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Apple TV
Official Synopsis: "Based on the true story that will inspire the world, King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever. "
Licorice Pizza
Stream: Licorice Pizza is not currently available to stream.
Official Synopsis: "Alana Kane and Gary Valentine grow up, run around, and fall in love in California's San Fernando Valley in the 1970s."
Nightmare Alley
Stream: HBO Max and Hulu
Official Synopsis: "In 1940s New York, down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle endears himself to a clairvoyant and her mentalist husband at a traveling carnival. Using newly acquired knowledge, Carlisle crafts a golden ticket to success by swindling the elite and wealthy. Hoping for a big score, he soon hatches a scheme to con a dangerous tycoon with help from a mysterious psychiatrist who might be his most formidable opponent yet."
The Power of the Dog
Stream: Netflix
Official Synopsis: "A domineering rancher responds with mocking cruelty when his brother brings home a new wife and her son, until the unexpected comes to pass."
West Side Story
Stream: Disney Plus and HBO Max (beginning March 2)
Official Synopsis: "Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City. Their burgeoning romance helps to fuel the fire between the warring Jets and Sharks -- two rival gangs vying for control of the streets."