J. Cole Is Finally Releasing His Coveted 'Dreamer' Throwback Jerseys

The collection will only be available on Friday, February 18 at 12 p.m. EST but no link to a pre-order has been provided yet. It's best to stay tuned to both DREAMER and Mitchell & Ness' social media accounts for further updates.

That's not the only collaboration Cole has on the way. The "My Life" rapper's announcement arrived a day after teasing his upcoming sneaker release. Cole teamed up with viral basketball sensation Hansel Enmanuel, who's hoop mixtape has inspired the basketball world. Enmanuel lost his left arm at the age of 6 in an accident that happened back in his birthplace, Dominican Republic. In 2020, Enmanuel went viral for his hoop videos in Santo Domingo, which got him noticed by Life Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Fla. The teenaged baller was offered a scholarship to the private school and joined the team as a combo guard.

Even though he plays with one arm, Enmanuel impressed the masses enough to catch Cole's attention. The rapper recruited Enmanuel to star in the teaser for his upcoming sneaker, THE AUDACITY II.

“I got to keep it 100 with you,” Cole said in the teaser. “They don’t think you can do it. They look at you and all they see is a man standing in front of a mountain that’s too big to scare. But I believe in you. S**t, you made me a believer ’cause I see how much you believe in yourself. Why else would you work this hard? S**t, I ain’t gonna lie, they surprised you made it this far."

"Now, quietly in the back of their minds," Cole continues. "There’s a tiny thought that wonders, ‘How far you can actually go with this?’ And I know something they don’t know. That the answer to that question, my boy, is up to you.”

Watch the teaser below, and set your reminders for the release of J. Cole's authentic 'DREAMER' throwback jerseys.