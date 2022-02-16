J. Cole Is Finally Releasing His Coveted 'Dreamer' Throwback Jerseys
By Tony M. Centeno
February 16, 2022
J. Cole made waves in major cities across the country last year when he wore customized throwback basketball jerseys during The Off-Season Tour. If you were one of many fans who wanted to cop your city's jersey on sight, then you'll be happy to know that the rapper's 'DREAMER' throwback jerseys will finally be available to purchase.
On Wednesday, February 16, the Fayetteville, NC native posted an image of all 16 jerseys from his collaborative effort with Mitchell & Ness and the NBA to his Instagram timeline. In the caption, Cole provides scarce details on the limited release for the authentic throwback jerseys.
The collection will only be available on Friday, February 18 at 12 p.m. EST but no link to a pre-order has been provided yet. It's best to stay tuned to both DREAMER and Mitchell & Ness' social media accounts for further updates.
That's not the only collaboration Cole has on the way. The "My Life" rapper's announcement arrived a day after teasing his upcoming sneaker release. Cole teamed up with viral basketball sensation Hansel Enmanuel, who's hoop mixtape has inspired the basketball world. Enmanuel lost his left arm at the age of 6 in an accident that happened back in his birthplace, Dominican Republic. In 2020, Enmanuel went viral for his hoop videos in Santo Domingo, which got him noticed by Life Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Fla. The teenaged baller was offered a scholarship to the private school and joined the team as a combo guard.
Even though he plays with one arm, Enmanuel impressed the masses enough to catch Cole's attention. The rapper recruited Enmanuel to star in the teaser for his upcoming sneaker, THE AUDACITY II.
“I got to keep it 100 with you,” Cole said in the teaser. “They don’t think you can do it. They look at you and all they see is a man standing in front of a mountain that’s too big to scare. But I believe in you. S**t, you made me a believer ’cause I see how much you believe in yourself. Why else would you work this hard? S**t, I ain’t gonna lie, they surprised you made it this far."
"Now, quietly in the back of their minds," Cole continues. "There’s a tiny thought that wonders, ‘How far you can actually go with this?’ And I know something they don’t know. That the answer to that question, my boy, is up to you.”
Watch the teaser below, and set your reminders for the release of J. Cole's authentic 'DREAMER' throwback jerseys.