Katy Perry Surprises Las Vegas Hospital Staff With Tickets To Her Show

Some caregivers at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas were surprised this week by pop superstar Katy Perry, reported News 3 Las Vegas.

The singer delivered a message that she recorded for the staff members. The message told them that they would all be receiving tickets to her new residency show at Resorts World Las Vegas.

The "Waking Up In Vegas" singer partnered with Musicians on Call to deliver the special gift to the hospital staff. According to an organization spokesperson, Musicians on Call is a nonprofit that brings live and recorded music to patients in healthcare facilities.

The healthcare staff did not only receive tickets, each one received 100 pieces of jewelry from Kendra Scott.

The singer's residency, "Katy Perry: Play" started on January 1st and is set to run through March 19th.

Perry said in a press release:

"The show is a funny, playful trip, and was designed specifically for this theatre in Vegas. Honestly, I couldn’t ever travel this show from arena to arena. These sets are larger than life - literally - and the perfect excuse to wake up in Vegas."

