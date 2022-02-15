Woman Rushed To The Hospital After Eating At Las Vegas Restaurant

One Las Vegas restaurant is now under investigation by several agencies in Southern Nevada for the possibility of "adulterated" food, reported 13 KTNV.

Multiple people reached out to the news outlet over the weekend, all saying that they had been served tainted food at Secret of Siam in Centennial Hills. The restaurant was then closed on Monday.

One woman was hospitalized after her visit to the restaurant. Hilary Vandenkooy said, "I was terrified. I thought I was going to die." She said that she picked up an order from the restaurant and immediately knew something was wrong after eating her curry.

She said, "I started feeling really, really heavy and disoriented, and I started feeling like I was going to pass out. My heart was racing."

Her husband rushed her to the emergency room, where doctors said that they feared she was having a stroke. She said, "I ended up being there for a little over 24 hours, getting CT scans, MRIs, getting an ultrasound on my carotid artery, and an echocardiogram."

Vandenkooy read a post on social media that said others had experienced the same thing so she asked the doctor to test her for drugs. She said, "I said, 'Will you test me for drugs, because I think I know what happened. And he said, 'I don't need to. When you came in, you had high levels of THC.'"

Now, the Southern Nevada Health District and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Special Investigations unit are investigating the incident along with similar accounts.