Looking For A Job? New Mexico State Site Makes It Easier To Find One

If you're looking for a job, the state of New Mexico wants to help you find one.

A new website launched Tuesday by the New Mexico Higher Education Department, the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions and the New Mexico Workforce Connection is making it easy for you to find a job listing. It's working with the hospitality and tourism industry, encouraging employers to post job listings on the new database, according to KRQE.

The new site, called Ready NM, wants to connect you with training, education and employment resources as the state recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. There are already more than 800 listings on the site, according to KRQE. You can filter jobs by location, industry, title and pay. According to Ready NM, in-demand industries right now include healthcare, hospitality, STEM, information technology, construction and education.

"Really one of the major benefits of this campaign is the state is dedicating resources to promoting them. It’s not just a place where jobs are going to live on a website where. The state is trying to promote that website in front of job seekers," Cody Johnson of the New Mexico Tourism Department told KRQE.