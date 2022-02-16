Man With Meat Cleaver Lunges At Bellevue Bartender Over Vaccination Proof

A man is facing felony charges after prosecutors accused him of attacking a Washington restaurant worker with a meat cleaver, according to KOMO.

Michael Dousa, 58, was asked to leave a Bellevue restaurant when he couldn't provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, officials say. When Dousa got outside the restaurant, he started yelling and waving around a meat cleaver, according to investigators. That's when he suddenly lunged at the bartender who asked him to leave, knife raised above his head, police say.

The worker was able to shut the door before he got hit, according to officials. King County jail records say Dousa was booked on February 6 for felony assault. His bail was set at $75,000.

KOMO also noted that Dousa allegedly did this while he had pending assault charges out of Snohomish County. His criminal history includes convictions for theft and harassment, as well.

Just last month, a woman pulled a gun out on a Bellevue convenience store worker for refusing to wear a mask. Prosecutors believe there's starting to be a trend with these crimes.

"Maybe it’s because are so close to being at the end of the pandemic or they’re getting so frustrated and we’re not done," Casey McNerthney says, the director of communications for King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. "But either way when you pull a meat cleaver on somebody, when you pull a gun at a gas station and we can prove that case, you’re going to get charged for it."