Portland Ramen Shop Opens Doors Again After Shutting Down All Locations

By Zuri Anderson

February 16, 2022

Spicy tonkotsu ramen
Photo: Getty Images

It's been two years since a popular ramen shop mini-chain in Portland shuttered all its locations in the wake of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. Now Boxer Ramen, now rebranded as Boxer, is back, according to local sources.

"Boxer is back and better than ever," according to its revamped website. "Home to Portland's favorite ramen, we now offer sushi, beer, and cocktails." The revitalized restaurant recently welcomed back customers at its new location in Slabtown. Chris Thornton, Boxer’s general manager, told Willamette Week they love the new location.

"All of our neighbors have been very welcoming," Thornton says. "There is a strong sense of community, and we are excited to be able to contribute to that... Having the chance to reopen and redefine ourselves has been incredible.”

Even though there's only one Boxer now, their bigger menu is sure to bring in both new and old patrons. You can enjoy several kinds of small plates, sashimi, sushi, ramen, and a slew of alcoholic beverages from sake and cocktails to draft beers and wine by the glass.

Their generous happy hour, which runs from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., includes a variety of drinks and some favorite dishes, including the katsu burger, chicken karaage, furikake tots, and more.

If you want to check out the new Boxer, head on down to 1668 NW 23rd Ave. They're open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

