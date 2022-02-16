Snoop Dogg Plans to Make Death Row Records an 'NFT Label'

Snoop Dogg is out to make history once again with Death Row Records. The new owner of the iconic record label is looking to introduce new talent to, not just the world, but also the metaverse.

During a recent conversation in the Clubhouse app, Snoop Dogg stopped by to talk about his plans for Death Row Records, which is he acquired the rights to earlier this month. According to a clip from the conversation that was uploaded Tuesday, February 15, Snoop said that his goal is to run the imprint as an "NFT label" and break new artists within the metaverse.

"Death Row will be a NFT label," Snoop explained. "We will be putting out artists through the metaverse and through a whole other chain of music. Just like how we broke the industry when we was the first independent to be major, I want to be the first major in the metaverse so Death Row will be an NFT label."

So far, the label includes legacy artists like Daz Dillinger, Kurupt and Tha Dogg Pound. There are also newer artists who were recently signed to the label like the late Nate Dogg's eldest son, NHale plus rappers Doggystyleeee and Jooba Loc. As far as new releases go, Snoop dropped his new album BODR (Bacc On Death Row) through the new label just days before his critically-acclaimed performance at the Super Bowl LVI Pepsi Halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and surprise guest 50 Cent.

Snoop's involvement in the NFT world became public last year when he revealed that he had been tweeting about the beginning of his crypto journey under the viral pseudonym Cozomo de’ Medici. Not only has he racked up millions in cryptocurrency but he's also made plenty more money from the metaverse. Last December, Snoop revealed that he's building his own Snoopverse and already had a near $500,000 offer for a property in his virtual world.