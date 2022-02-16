This Kentucky Bar Serves Up Some Boozy, Instagram-Worthy Milkshakes

One Northern Kentucky bar is serving up some boozy, Instagram-worthy milkshakes, reported WLWT.

Nomad in Bellevue is giving a boozy twist to the classic dessert while piling on some sweet toppings like cookies, candy, and fruit.

There are currently 10 different kinds of milkshakes being served at the bar and restaurant, including s'mores, cookie dough, Oreo, and pie of the week.

If you're not into the chocolate and cookie vibe, you can order up the Lemon Sorbet Tequila. This shake combines Jose Cuervo tequila with blueberries and lemon sorbet. The top is piled high with whipped cream and an assortment of fresh fruit.

All of the boozy milkshakes can be ordered without alcohol so a classically-delicious dessert.

If you aren't seeing a flavor combination on the menu that strikes your fancy, you can create your own concoction using the order sheets located at the table.

Before ordering one of the fancy desserts, make sure to order up a meal. The restaurant serves loaded tot baskets and tacos-a-la carte along with other desserts.

Click here to check out the restaurant's menu.