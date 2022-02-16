This Louisiana Drive-Thru Is One Of The 'Most Surprising' In The U.S.

Have you ever been to a restaurant or business that was unlike anything you have ever seen? It may have had some feature that stood out, whether it was the unique decorations displayed along the wall, the surprising menu options, or even the unusual appearance of the building itself.

LoveFood searched the country for the "most surprising" drive-thrus and drive-ins America has to offer, from donut-shaped restaurants to servers on skates, and one in Louisiana made the cut: New Orleans Original Daiquiris.

Touted as a "surprising" spot in Louisiana, New Orleans Original Daiquiris offer a twist to the typical drive-thru by handing out the frozen fruity beverages rather than a fast food meal. Just be sure to enjoy responsibly and not drink behind the wheel.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"For those times when you need a delicious daiquiri to go, this regional chain has you covered. New Orleans Original Daiquiris started in New Orleans in 1983 and now has around 50 locations across the state, including in Lafayette and Baton Rouge. The USP is pretty solid — dishing out frozen daiquiris to takeout and, at many of its locations, handing out the colorful fruity cocktails through a drive-thru window (it's legal to carry one in your car as long as the cup is sealed)."

Check out the full report here to see the most surprising drive-thrus and drive-ins around the country.