This South Carolina Drive-Thru Is Among The 'Most Surprising' In The U.S.

Have you ever been to a restaurant or business that was unlike anything you have ever seen? It may have had some feature that stood out, whether it was the unique decorations displayed along the wall, the surprising menu options, or even the unusual appearance of the building itself.

LoveFood searched the country for the "most surprising" drive-thrus and drive-ins America has to offer, from donut-shaped restaurants to servers on skates, and one in South Carolina made the cut: Bee Bee's Drive Thru.

Touted as a "surprising" spot in South Carolina, Bee Bee's Drive Thru in Greenville is a drive-thru restaurant with loads of charm. According to the food blog, "This unassuming little spot may not look like much, but the delicious dishes served up at Bee Bee's have made it a favorite with locals and those just motoring through... . It's mom-and-pop charm, along with the excellent food, keeps people coming back."

Not sure where you should start ordering? LoveFood suggests sampling any of its sandwiches, burgers or classic Southern sides but also hints that the baklava, a flaky honied pastry, is a must-try for any who stop by.

Check out the full report here to see the most surprising drive-thrus and drive-ins around the country.