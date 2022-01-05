This Is The Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime' Meal In South Carolina

By Sarah Tate

January 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

When choosing a restaurant to enjoy a nice meal, most people base their decision on the price or variety of menu options. Sometimes, however, you may want to make an evening out of it and have a truly unique experience.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state, including one special dining experience in South Carolina.

"We've searched online reviews and publications for the true once-in-a-lifetime restaurants in every state. Plus, while some of these options are lavish and exquisite with months-long waiting lists or hours-long lines to be seated, others are just hole-in-the-wall restaurants that deserve just as much praise as their high-end counterparts."

So which restaurant offers the most unique dining experience in South Carolina?

Zero Restaurant and Bar

This Charleston restaurant offers a unique combo of delicious meals and educational cooking classes to further your own culinary skills. Learn more at their website here. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Zero Restaurant and Bar in Charleston brings together seasonal American cuisine and precise technique to make dishes sing. The restaurant has a multi-course tasting menu for guests to enjoy, and each week there are onsite cooking classes led by Executive Chef Vinson Petrillo."

Check out the full report here.

